Merkel may raise yuan exchange rate on China trip

BERLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel may raise the issue of foreign exchange rate flexibility for the yuan currency when she visits China this week, a senior German official said on Tuesday.

“We can’t exclude that exchange rate flexibility will be discussed,” the official said at a government briefing before Merkel leaves for China on Wednesday.

The official, who requested anonymity, added that Merkel needed to convince China that the euro zone was a secure investment after Chinese investors took losses during the restructuring of Greece’s debt.

High interest rates on Italian and Spanish bonds made them an attractive investment for Chinese investors, the official said.

Planemaker Airbus is “optimistic” about securing deals to sell planes to China during the trip. Tom Enders, chief executive of EADS, parent company of the Toulouse-based Airbus, is due to join the large business delegation accompanying Merkel to China.

On Monday, industry sources said Airbus hoped to win orders to sell up to 100 A320 planes to China during the Merkel trip.