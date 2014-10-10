FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Gabriel backs EU-China free trade pact
October 10, 2014

Germany's Gabriel backs EU-China free trade pact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - German Economy and Energy Minister Sigmar Gabriel voiced support on Friday for a free trade agreement between the European Union and China, saying such a deal would be a “big step forward”.

The EU agreed in March during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to consider a free trade deal with Beijing at some point in the future, but details remain vague at this point.

Speaking at a conference in Berlin ahead of talks between the German and Chinese governments, Gabriel also urged China to do away with barriers to foreign firms. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Noah Barkin)

