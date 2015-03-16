FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany puts plan to boost sale of electric company cars on ice
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 16, 2015 / 7:20 PM / 2 years ago

Germany puts plan to boost sale of electric company cars on ice

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s federal government has shelved a plan to boost electric car sales via corporate tax breaks because it could not secure the consent of state governments whose coffers stood to lose revenue, officials said on Monday.

The Berlin government of conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to have 1 million electric cars on German roads by 2020, but some critics say the goal looks unrealistic.

In December, the cabinet agreed plans to reduce annual CO2 emissions by up to 78 million tonnes by 2020 to help Europe’s biggest economy meet ambitious targets to fight climate change.

As part of this plan, the governing coalition of Christian Democrats and Social Democrats announced new steps such as allowing the owners of electric company cars to offset half the cost of the vehicle against tax.

However, this plan has now been put on ice for the time being, a government official told Reuters, confirming German media reports.

One reason for the move was that Merkel’s government was unable to reach a deal with state governments that would have been be affected by the tax shortfalls, the official said. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.