German cabinet agrees plan to reach 2020 climate goals - sources
#Market News
December 3, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

German cabinet agrees plan to reach 2020 climate goals - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s cabinet on Wednesday agreed a package of measures to help Europe’s biggest economy meet its goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 40 percent by 2020 from 1990 levels, two government sources said.

The action plan will force operators of coal plants to reduce their emissions by at least 22 million tonnes, equivalent to shutting about eight coal plants. It also includes an energy efficiency programme, incentives for electric cars and stricter rules on fertilisers and waste. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Thorsten Severin; Writing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
