Germany lowers CO2 reduction targets for industry - document

BERLIN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The German government has lowered the CO2 reduction targets for industry and utilities in the final version of its climate action plan, according a document seen by Reuters on Friday.

The German climate plan now calls for the industrial sector to cut its CO2 emissions by only 20 pct by 2030 compared to 2014, according to the document.

The reduction targets for power plants were also lowered slightly compared to earlier drafts, it showed.

The document also did not include a call for the introduction of a minimum price for pollution certificates in the European Union's carbon trading scheme.

Instead, the plan only calls for more efficacy in the EU's carbon trading scheme. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Michael Nienaber,; Editing by Andrea Shalal)