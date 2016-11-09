Germany aims to pass climate plan next Wednesday - ministry spokeswoman

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel wants the cabinet to approve the country's climate plan next Wednesday, while an international climate conference takes place in Marrakesh, a ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Gabriel on Tuesday blocked a tentative agreement on a climate action plan that aims to reduce the country's CO2 emissions by 55 percent by 2030 amid concerns raised by a mining union.
