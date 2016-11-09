FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Germany aims to pass climate plan next Wednesday - ministry spokeswoman
November 9, 2016 / 9:35 AM / 10 months ago

Germany aims to pass climate plan next Wednesday - ministry spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel wants the cabinet to approve the country's climate plan next Wednesday, while an international climate conference takes place in Marrakesh, a ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Gabriel on Tuesday blocked a tentative agreement on a climate action plan that aims to reduce the country's CO2 emissions by 55 percent by 2030 amid concerns raised by a mining union.

Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin

