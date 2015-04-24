German economy minister says to review coal levy impact

* Unions fear job losses, plan demonstrations on April 25

* Gabriel says has commissioned review on industry impact

BERLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - Germany will make no decision on a proposed coal levy before a review is conducted regarding possible job losses, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel has told energy unions in a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.

Germany is looking to safeguard its energy supply while reducing its C02 emissions by 40 percent by 2020 and exiting nuclear power two years after that.

The government has proposed penalties for the oldest and most polluting coal-fired power plants to help cut emissions.

But energy companies and German states fear the measure will hurt coal generation and prompt job losses.

“We need certainty about the numbers and consequences,” Gabriel said in the letter to energy unions IG BCE and Verdi dated April 24.

“Nothing will be decided prior to that.”

Gabriel said he had commissioned a review into what impact the proposals would have on electricity prices, CO2 emissions targets as well as on the operations of power stations and mines.

“Should this in fact confirm the misgivings expressed by IG BCE and Verdi of an industry meltdown with a considerable loss of jobs, then the economy ministry will of course change its proposals to achieve its climate targets,” Gabriel said.

In the letter, Gabriel stressed he was open to alternative suggestions on how to achieve Germany’s climate goals while protecting jobs and called for a constructive dialogue.

Mining unions plan mass demonstrations on Saturday in Berlin against the proposed coal levy, which union IG BCE says could put 100,000 jobs at risk.

Germany’s largest power producer, RWE, and other energy groups have warned the coal levy proposed by Gabriel would lead to the immediate closure of RWE’s lignite-fired power plants.

Sources told Reuters on Friday that Swedish utility Vattenfall was also facing delays in its planned sale of brown coal assets in Germany due to concerns over the levy. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Markus Wacket; editing by Jason Neely)