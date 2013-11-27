FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says won't announce German cabinet until SPD vote over
November 27, 2013 / 12:00 PM / 4 years ago

Merkel says won't announce German cabinet until SPD vote over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that no cabinet positions in a new government will be announced until members of the Social Democrats (SPD) have voted on a coalition deal clinched in the early morning hours.

“We have respected the wish (of the SPD) that no one will announce the division of responsibilities until the SPD vote is over, although you can be sure that the heads of the parties have addressed this issue,” Merkel said at a joint news conference with the leader of the SPD and her Bavarian conservative allies.

Some 474,000 SPD members have to vote on the coalition agreement before it can take effect. The result is due on Dec. 14.

