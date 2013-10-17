FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SPD leaders unanimous in backing talks with Merkel-Gabriel
#Market News
October 17, 2013 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

SPD leaders unanimous in backing talks with Merkel-Gabriel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Leaders of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have unanimously backed entering formal coalition negotiations with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, SPD Chairman Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday.

Speaking after a third round of exploratory talks between the two camps, Gabriel said that negotiations were expected to begin on Wednesday.

Participants from Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU) confirmed the agreement.

