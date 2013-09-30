FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's SPD warns forming a gov't could take until Jan
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2013 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

Germany's SPD warns forming a gov't could take until Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Forming a new German government could take until January, warned a senior member of the opposition Social Democrats (SPD) on Monday, adding that her party - which holds preliminary talks with Angela Merkel’s conservatives on Friday - won’t be rushed.

The chancellor is searching for a new coalition partner, after falling just short of an absolute majority in an election on Sept. 22, but faces difficult and protracted negotiations with a cautious opposition.

“No one can say when we might get to the point where a government can be formed -- it could be December or January,” SPD General Secretary Andrea Nahles told a news conference. “We won’t be rushed.”

The centre-left party agreed last week to put any decision to enter a grand coalition with Merkel to a poll of its members. Countering hopes that this could come before the SPD’s annual congress in mid-November, Nahles said it could take longer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.