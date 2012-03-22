EU won't make Commerzbank sell Eurohypo-shareholder source

BERLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - The European Union will not insist that Germany’s Commerzbank sell its Eurohypo unit but the state-backed bank will not be allowed to make any acquisitions until 2014, a shareholder source told Reuters on Thursday.

Another condition to be imposed by the European Commission is that Commerzbank’s balance sheet must shrink to 600 billion euros ($791 billion) by the end of 2014, said the source.

Commerzbank’s ailing mortgage division has eaten away at the Frankfurt bank’s capital cushion during the euro zone crisis.

In return for allowing an 18-billion-euro bailout in the financial crisis, the European Commission had asked Commerzbank to sell Eurohypo by 2014. But the bank has given up hope of finding a buyer for the unit, which posted a loss of almost 4 billion euros last year. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, writing by -Madeline Chambers, Edited by Gareth Jones)