FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sale of Germany's Commerzbank stake not foreseeable - govt
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 22, 2013 / 10:12 AM / in 4 years

Sale of Germany's Commerzbank stake not foreseeable - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s government does not plan to sell its 17-percent stake in the country’s second-biggest lender Commerzbank in the foreseeable future and is not currently speaking to investors about it, a finance ministry spokesman said on Monday.

“When the remaining stake of the Soffin in Commerzbank will be sold is currently not foreseeable. You can certainly interpret ‘not foreseeable’ to mean that we are currently not speaking to investors,” said ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus.

In the latest rumours about an imminent sale of the stake, a magazine reported on Saturday that the country’s bank bailout fund Soffin expected Berlin to sell its stake in the coming months. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.