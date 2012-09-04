German building sales to grow less then expected-ZDB

BERLIN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Sales in Germany’s building trade will grow less than previously expected, mainly due to falling investments in public construction, an industry association said on Tuesday, adding the euro zone crisis was a ‘Damocles sword’ for its forecast.

ZDB industry group, representing mostly medium-sized firms in the building sector, said it expected sales in the building trade to grow by 2.3 percent to just over 94 billion euros this year, down from a 3.8 percent growth forecast in April.

Private sector construction still benefits from low financing, a stable labour market and rising incomes and ZDB said it expected growth of 6.7 percent this year, unchanged from its previous forecast. By contrast, the public building sector is suffering and ZDB said its sales would contract by 2.7 percent - down from a previous forecast of 0.3 percent growth.

“Orders in public construction have been in a downright dive since spring 2012. The past two months showed slumps of 20 percent,” ZDB president Hans-Hartwig Loewenstein said.

“Even this (public construction) forecast, based on data from the first half of the year, stands under the Damocles sword of the euro zone crisis,” Loewenstein said.

After proving resilient in the first years of the euro zone debt crisis, the German economy has now succumbed to the gloom as its main export markets slump and companies, uncertain about the future, hold back on investment.

The commercial building sector would still grow this year, ZDB said, but lowered its forecast to 2.5 percent expansion from a previous 4.1 percent. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Klaus Lauer)