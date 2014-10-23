German construction orders fall for 3rd straight month

BERLIN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - German building firms faced a decline in orders for a third consecutive month in August, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Thursday, suggesting this sector of Europe’s largest economy had a weak third quarter.

Contracts fell by 5.2 percent in August, signalling a slight slowdown in the rate of decline after a 5.3 percent drop in July and an 11.9 percent slide in July.

Construction had a strong start to the year thanks to an unusually mild winter, with new orders rising for the first five months of the year.

But overall, construction orders were down 0.4 percent on a price-adjusted basis in the first eight months of 2014 compared with the same period in the previous year. (Reporting by Michelle Martin)