German private consumption to rise by 1 pct in 2013 - GfK
February 19, 2013

German private consumption to rise by 1 pct in 2013 - GfK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Private consumption in Germany will rise again this year, market reearch group GfK said on Tuesday, helping Europe’s largest economy to a rebound even as exports suffer from low demand in euro zone peers.

Market research group GfK said private consumption would grow by 1 percent after inflation this year. It grew by 0.8 percent last year and 1.5 percent in 2011 after expanding by an average 0.3 percent a year between 2000 and 2010. (Reporting by Joern Poltz, writing by Annika Breidthardt)

