Asmussen says ECB would not vote for debt haircut on OMT states
June 11, 2013

Asmussen says ECB would not vote for debt haircut on OMT states

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARLSRUHE, Germany, June 11 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) would not vote for a debt write-down for any state whose debt it had bought under the OMT bond-buying scheme, executive board member Joerg Asmussen told Germany’s Constitutional Court on Tuesday.

“We wouldn’t vote in favour of a debt cut because we would think it would be monetary state financing but would accept being overruled among the creditors,” he told a hearing into complaints that the ECB’s Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) scheme is really a vehicle to fund euro zone member states.

Asmussen said the ECB had no means to prevent being in a minority but if it held a significant amount of an OMT country’s bonds, for example two thirds, it could prevent a haircut by simply not turning up for the vote.

He also said he would welcome the ECB publishing the minutes of its meetings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
