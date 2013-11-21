FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German top court says no ruling this year on ECB bond-buying
#Market News
November 21, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

German top court says no ruling this year on ECB bond-buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARLSRUHE, Germany, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Germany’s Constitutional Court will not rule this year on a complaint against the European Central Bank’s bond-buying plans which are credited with stabilising the euro zone, a court spokesman said on Thursday.

“The decision in the ESM/ECB case will no longer be announced this year,” said the spokesman, adding the court was still trying to make a decision as quickly as possible.

The court is considering whether the ECB’s plans to buy “unlimited” amounts of bonds from stricken euro zone states, announced last year at the height of the bloc’s debt crisis, is really a vehicle to fund euro zone member states through the back door, in violation of German law.

