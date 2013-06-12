ECB's Asmussen warns of talk of changing central bank's mandate

KARLSRUHE, Germany, June 12 (Reuters) - European Central Bank board member Joerg Asmussen warned on Wednesday of discussions on changing the EU Treaty and its central bank’s mandate of securing price stability, saying the current set-up was “good”.

“We (in Germany) have a tendency towards rule-bound systems,” Asmussen told Germany’s top court, after its president asked whether the ECB could work with or whether it would be too limited by a legal definition of what is allowed under its bond buy plans.

“But if you want to discuss Article 123 of the EU Treaty, then there will be a broad discussion what else could be changed, even in terms of the mandate of the central bank.”

Following talk on the sidelines of the court hearing that Karlsruhe could ask the German government to negotiate a change to the ECB’s mandate, Asmussen said it was up to elected politicians to decide if they wanted to change the ECB’s mandate.

He thought the present one was a “good one”.