KARLSRUHE, Germany, April 27 Germany's Federal
Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that price comparison websites
must make it clear to users if they only list providers from
which they get a commission.
The ruling comes after the European Commission began looking
last year into the transparency of search results on price
comparison websites, in particular paid-for links and
advertisements, following concerns that some websites were not
labelling them clearly enough.
The case handled in the German court related to a funeral
comparison website, where users were asked to give details of
services they wanted before receiving a list of offers featuring
various undertakers, with the cheapest appearing first.
The potential customers did not, however, find out that the
site only listed the services of undertakers that gave the
comparison portal a commission of between 15 and 17.5 percent if
a contract was signed, with the only mention of this being in
the business customer section of the website.
The court objected to that and said customers using such
websites expected an overview of what was available on the
market and were not aware they were only viewing select offers
that depended on the website's financial interests.
It ruled that customers were therefore lacking crucial
information and that the notice in the business customer section
of the website did not suffice. The funeral comparison website
will now be required to point out the commissions to consumers.
The ruling is legally binding.
(Reporting by Ursula Knapp in Karlsruhe; additional reporting
by Julia Fioretti in Brussels; Writing by Michelle Martin;
Editing by Mark Potter)