FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German court says success of ECB bond-buying won't affect ruling
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

German court says success of ECB bond-buying won't affect ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARLSRUHE, Germany, June 11 (Reuters) - The head of Germany’s Constitutional Court said on Tuesday that the success of the European Central Bank’s bond-buying programme in restoring calm to the euro zone crisis would have no impact on its ruling of whether the scheme is constitutional or not.

“It plays no role in the assessment of the constitutionality of the legal rules and measures that are being looked at whether they were successful in the broadest sense,” said Constitutional Court President Andreas Vosskuhle in his opening statement.

In a two-day hearing, the court will look into charges that the ECB’s Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) programme is really a vehicle to fund euro zone member states through the back door, in violation of German law. The Bundesbank opposes the plan, which was announced by ECB President Mario Draghi last September.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.