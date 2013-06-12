Buba chief says would favour more limits on ECB mandate

KARLSRUHE, Germany, June 12 (Reuters) - Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann told Germany’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday he would favour imposing further limits on the European Central Bank’s mandate due to possible risks to stability.

In a hearing into the legality of the ECB’s bond-buying programme, Constitutional Court President Andreas Vosskuhle asked whether further regulating the ECB’s mandate via German “constitutional directives” would be “a sensible strategy”.

Weidmann replied:

”The decision I made relating to OMT signals that I am ready to limit the room for manouevre because otherwise I am concerned that, in the end, long-term problems could be the result of using the scope we have and .. risks to stability.

“I think you face the problem of formalising this fencing-in in a way that is possible to implement,” he said.