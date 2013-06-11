FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bundesbank chief-sees risk ECB bond-buying could slow reforms
June 11, 2013 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

Bundesbank chief-sees risk ECB bond-buying could slow reforms

KARLSRUHE, Germany, June 11 (Reuters) - Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann told Germany’s Constitutional Court he saw a risk that the European Central Bank’s (ECB) bond-buying (OMT) programme could slow euro zone reforms and dent the bank’s credibility.

“I see the danger that despite the per se welcome arrangements of the OMT programme, consolidation and reform efforts could slow and the credibility of monetary policy as a guarantor of price stability would dwindle.”

He added it would be problematic to mutualise the solvency risk of euro zone states via monetary policy.

