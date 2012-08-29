FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Brandenburg Aug CPI +0.2 pct m/m, +2.0 pct y/y
August 29, 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in the German
state of Brandenburg rose in August by 0.2 percent
month-on-month, and rose by 2.0 percent year-on-year, the
state's statistics office said on Wednesday. 
 
    Data for six German states are used to calculate a
preliminary inflation figure for Germany. 
 
    The statistics office gave the following breakdown of its
August consumer price data: 
 
                                      Percentage change     
Index/component                     mth/mth  yr/yr   Index   
Overall price index                 +0.2    +2.0   112.6   
w/o Seasonal foodstuffs             +0.2    +1.9   112.5   
w/o heating oil and fuels           -0.1    +1.6   111.0   
w/o net rents and added costs       +0.1    +2.4   115.3   
w/o administered prices             +0.1    +2.1   112.7   
Goods                               +0.3    +2.7   116.7   
Services                            -0.1    +1.2   108.5   
Foodstuffs,non-alcoholic drinks     -0.5    +3.0   119.3   
Alcoholic drinks and tobacco         0.0    +2.6   118.9   
Clothing and shoes                   0.0    +0.9   109.5   
Rents, water, electricity, 
gas and other fuels                 +0.2    +2.0   112.2   
Net rents                           0.0     +0.6   103.3   
Additional housing costs            0.0     0.0    105.1   
household energy                    +0.7    +6.2   144.0   
Furniture, household goods,repairs  +0.1    +1.6   108.4   
Health and personal care items      0.0     +2.4   108.3   
Transport                           +1.2    +3.5   119.9   
Fuels                               +3.8    +7.5   138.2   
Entertainment, leisure              -0.1    +0.4   115.0   
Package Holidays                    -0.7    +3.5   125.8   
Lodgings and catering               -0.3    +3.4   118.1   

 


 (Reporting by Berlin bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
