BERLIN, July 3 Numerous people died when a coach
burst into flames after colliding with a lorry in the German
state of Bavaria on Monday, a spokesman for the German
government said.
"Unfortunately numerous people - a tour group from (the
eastern German state of) Saxony - lost their lives in this
burning bus," Steffen Seibert told a government news conference.
Police have said 31 people were injured in the crash on a
motorway, some of them seriously, while 17 people were
unaccounted for.
