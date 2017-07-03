BERLIN, July 3 Thirty-one people were injured, some of them seriously, when a coach burst into flames after colliding with a lorry on a motorway in the German state of Bavaria on Monday, police said on Twitter.

There were 48 people on the bus at the time of the crash and police are trying to establish the whereabouts of some of them, police said. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)