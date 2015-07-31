German parliament shuts computer network after May hacker attack

BERLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - The German parliament will switch off its entire computer system for several days next month in order to repair the network after a cyber attack in May, its president said.

Bundestag President Norbert Lammert said the IT network would be shut down on August 13 and it would take up to five days to set up the new system.

The cyber attack on parliament was first reported in May. German media have said replacing the computer system could cost the government millions of euros.

Der Spiegel news magazine also quoted from an internal investigation saying there were indications that a Russian intelligence agency had staged the attack.

In January, German government websites, including Chancellor Angela Merkel’s website, were hacked in an attack claimed by a group demanding Berlin end support for the Ukrainian government, shortly before their leaders were to meet. (Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Erik Kirschbaum and Tom Heneghan)