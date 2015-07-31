FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German parliament shuts computer network after May hacker attack
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
July 31, 2015 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

German parliament shuts computer network after May hacker attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - The German parliament will switch off its entire computer system for several days next month in order to repair the network after a cyber attack in May, its president said.

Bundestag President Norbert Lammert said the IT network would be shut down on August 13 and it would take up to five days to set up the new system.

The cyber attack on parliament was first reported in May. German media have said replacing the computer system could cost the government millions of euros.

Der Spiegel news magazine also quoted from an internal investigation saying there were indications that a Russian intelligence agency had staged the attack.

In January, German government websites, including Chancellor Angela Merkel’s website, were hacked in an attack claimed by a group demanding Berlin end support for the Ukrainian government, shortly before their leaders were to meet. (Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Erik Kirschbaum and Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.