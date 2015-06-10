Investors snapped up Germany's longest-ever linker-debt agency

BERLIN, June 10 (Reuters) - Funds, insurance firms and government bodies have piled in to buy a 30-year German inflation-linked bond, an investment in hot demand as the finance industry seeks to hedge the risks raised by ageing populations.

Investors including mutual and pension funds and central banks snapped up 82.7 percent of the bond, sold on Tuesday, the German debt agency said on Wednesday.

Inflation hedges such as linkers are in short supply and this is the longest inflation-linked bond Germany has ever auctioned.

Investment and commercial banks bought 10.7 percent of the linkers on offer while hedge funds and others took 6.6 percent.

Germany sold 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) of the linker via a syndicate of banks on Tuesday, having offered 2 billion to 2.5 billion euros worth.

Demand far outstripped supply: the agency said orders worth more than 5.7 billion euros were put in by nearly 100 investors.

The German government “is continuing to respond to end investor demand for inflation-linked issuance of very high quality, and for opportunities to diversify their portfolios,” said debt agency spokesman Joerg Mueller.

German investors accounted for 24 percent of demand, Benelux states 20 percent, the United Kingdom 19 percent, the Nordic states 14 percent, France 10 percent and other countries in Europe 5 percent.

North America took 6 percent of the debt on sale while Asia bought 2 percent.

Mueller reiterated that the new linker would play a crucial role in Germany’s long-term debt management strategy, saying it “demonstrates .... continued strategic commitment to a full, real rate curve with high liquidity.” ($1 = 0.8867 euros) (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)