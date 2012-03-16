FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 6 years ago

Report on German borrowing 2013-16 is wrong-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - A media report that Germany will cut its net new borrowing to 20 billion euros in 2013 is not correct, a source familiar with the figures told Reuters on Friday.

The data mentioned by Spiegel Online magazine on net new borrowing in following years were also wrong, the source said.

The magazine website had reported that new borrowing would fall to about four billion euros by 2016 and drop to 20 billion next year.

Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Annika Breidthardt

