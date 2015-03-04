FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT--German lawmakers approve military's purchase of Airbus helicopters
#Industrials
March 4, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

RPT--German lawmakers approve military's purchase of Airbus helicopters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text.)

BERLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - German lawmakers on Wednesday approved the 1.4 billion euro ($1.6 billion) purchase of 18 “Sea Lion” marine helicopters from Airbus by the armed forces, according to sources on parliament’s budgetary committee.

The deal, first announced under Germany’s previous Defence Minister Thomas de Maiziere, was struck to compensate Airbus for cancelled or reduced orders from elsewhere within the German military, following cuts.

The military halved its order for 80 Tiger helicopters to 40, and will now only take 80 instead of 122 NH-90 transport helicopters.

$1 = 0.9033 euros Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Michael Nienaber and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
