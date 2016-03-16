FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German air force may buy more aircraft as well as A400M - sources
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

German air force may buy more aircraft as well as A400M - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s air force is considering buying more aircraft in addition to Airbus A400M military transport planes, one parliamentary and one military source said on Wednesday.

In its deliberations, which the military source said are not linked to problems with the Airbus A400M, the air force could buy about 10 additional planes.

The parliamentary source said purchases of something like Lockheed’s C-130 Hercules might be envisaged and that the A400 was, according to the air force, too wide and heavy to land on some runways. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.