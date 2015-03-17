FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany to boost mid-term defence spending
March 17, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

Germany to boost mid-term defence spending

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, March 17 (Reuters) - Germany plans to boost its defence budget by 6.2 percent over the next five years in response to growing global instability, government sources said on Tuesday.

After balancing its budget for the first time in almost half a century, the German government has more leeway to raise spending. The cabinet is due to debate the framework for its mid-term budget on Wednesday.

The defence budget will rise by 1.2 billion euros in 2016 to 34.2 billion and increase to some 35 billion by 2019, allowing the defence ministry to push ahead with plans to modernise the army, the sources said.

The extra funds will also serve to finance the German army’s increased engagement with NATO, which is carrying out more exercises and manoeuvres than previously as tensions grow between Russia and northern Europe.

NATO complains that currently only three of its 28 members meet its target of spending at least 2 percent of economic output on defence - the United States, Britain and Greece. NATO leaders agreed in Wales last year to move towards that goal.

Germany, Europe’s largest economy, spends roughly 1.3 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defence.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Stephen Brown

