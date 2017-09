BERLIN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Germany wants to invest 130 billion euros ($140.76 billion) over the next 15 years on upgrading equipment for its military, government sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The sources said the money would go mainly on purchasing new equipment to enable the army to better fulfill its missions abroad. ($1 = 0.9235 euros) (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Caroline Copley)