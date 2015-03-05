FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany plans to open 2.5 bln euro warship tender at European level
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
March 5, 2015 / 5:46 PM / 3 years ago

Germany plans to open 2.5 bln euro warship tender at European level

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, March 5 (Reuters) - Germany has a budget of 2.5 billion euros for 4-6 new warships and plans to issue a tender open to European firms, with the contract settled by 2017 for delivery from 2023, a defence ministry source said on Thursday.

The new warships, with a crew of about 100 each, should be deployable in multiple scenarios and capable of hitting land targets and providing aerial protection to other vessels in a range of 20 kilometres, the source said.

German shipbuilder Luerssen might be interested in the tender, the source added. Military sources said plans to develop the new ship with the Netherlands appeared to have been abandoned because its needs were too different from Germany‘s.

The defence ministry, which has been hit by years of funding cuts and headaches in equipment development and delivery, also plans to decide by the second quarter of 2015 on a new missile defence system and on which core defence industries it wants to keep in Germany. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Stephen Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
