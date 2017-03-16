FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
German rail operator Deutsche Bahn returns to net profit - documents
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 16, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 5 months ago

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn returns to net profit - documents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - German rail operator Deutsche Bahn swung to a net profit last year thanks to cost savings, according to company documents seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The state-owned company posted a net profit of 716 million euros ($768 million) for 2016 after writedowns on its rail freight business and restructuring costs led to a 1.3 billion euro loss a year earlier, the documents showed.

Adjusted operating profit rose 11 percent to 1.95 billion euros last year, and revenues inched up 0.3 percent to 40.6 billion euros.

Deutsche Bahn declined to comment on the information, and referred to a news conference due to take place next Thursday.

In January, Deutsche Bahn Chief Executive unexpectedly resigned after eight year in charge. The company has around 20 billion euros of debt and last year received a 1 billion euro injection of taxpayers' money.

$1 = 0.9328 euros Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.