a year ago
Top German firms ready to provide capital for Deutsche Bank - report
October 6, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

Top German firms ready to provide capital for Deutsche Bank - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The chief executives of several German blue-chip companies have discussed Deutsche Bank's problems and are ready to offer a capital injection if needed to shore up Germany's largest lender, newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.

In a source-based report, the German newspaper said that under an emergency plan the participating companies would purchase Deutsche Bank stock to help its reserves.

The capital injection which has been discussed is in the low, single-digit billion euro range, the paper said.

"Market support for Deutsche Bank is in any case better than the use of state money," it quoted a source familiar with the discussions as saying

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the report. (Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze; Writing by Paul Carrel)

