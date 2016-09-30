FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German FinMin declines comment on report Deutsche near U.S. settlement
September 30, 2016 / 3:55 PM / a year ago

German FinMin declines comment on report Deutsche near U.S. settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Germany's Finance Ministry declined to comment on Friday on a report that Deutsche Bank was close to a $5.4 billion settlement with U.S. authorities over alleged misselling of mortgage-backed securities.

"We have no comment on this," Finance Ministry spokesman Juerg Weissgerber said in an emailed comment to Reuters.

Agence France Presse reported that Deutsche Bank was near a $5.4 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice. News last week that the U.S. government would levy a fine as high as $14 billion sent Deutsche's share price plummeting to record lows.

Reporting by Paul Carrel; Writing by Caroline Copley

