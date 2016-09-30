BERLIN, Sept 30 Germany's Finance Ministry
declined to comment on Friday on a report that Deutsche Bank
was close to a $5.4 billion settlement with U.S.
authorities over alleged misselling of mortgage-backed
securities.
"We have no comment on this," Finance Ministry spokesman
Juerg Weissgerber said in an emailed comment to Reuters.
Agence France Presse reported that Deutsche Bank was near a
$5.4 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice.
News last week that the U.S. government would levy a fine as
high as $14 billion sent Deutsche's share price plummeting to
record lows.
(Reporting by Paul Carrel; Writing by Caroline Copley)