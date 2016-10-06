German FinMin - no comment on whether Berlin could rescue Deutsche

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he had no comment on whether the German government would be ready to rescue Deutsche Bank .

Deutsche, Germany's largest lender, has been engulfed in crisis since news emerged last month of a U.S. demand for a $14 billion settlement over the sale of toxic mortgage bonds. The bank is fighting the fine but could have to turn to investors for more money if it is imposed in full. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Angus MacSwan)