a year ago
Deutsche Bank eyes settlement of $4-5 bln -Platow Brief
#Market News
October 4, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Deutsche Bank eyes settlement of $4-5 bln -Platow Brief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is eyeing a settlement of $4-5 billion by end-October with U.S. authorities seeking a fine of up to $14 billion for the misselling of mortgage-backed securities, German markets newsletter Platow Brief said on Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank is considering scrapping bonuses and raising fresh capital, Platow Brief added, without citing sources.

Deutsche Bank was not immediately available for comment.

Shares in the bank rose 1.3 percent in New York.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Jonathan Gould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
