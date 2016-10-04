Deutsche Bank eyes settlement of $4-5 bln -Platow Brief

FRANKFURT, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is eyeing a settlement of $4-5 billion by end-October with U.S. authorities seeking a fine of up to $14 billion for the misselling of mortgage-backed securities, German markets newsletter Platow Brief said on Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank is considering scrapping bonuses and raising fresh capital, Platow Brief added, without citing sources.

Deutsche Bank was not immediately available for comment.

Shares in the bank rose 1.3 percent in New York.