GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling tumbles to 31-year low, oil ticks up
FRANKFURT Oct 4 Deutsche Bank is eyeing a settlement of $4-5 billion by end-October with U.S. authorities seeking a fine of up to $14 billion for the misselling of mortgage-backed securities, German markets newsletter Platow Brief said on Tuesday.
Deutsche Bank is considering scrapping bonuses and raising fresh capital, Platow Brief added, without citing sources.
Deutsche Bank was not immediately available for comment.
Shares in the bank rose 1.3 percent in New York.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
LONDON, Oct 4 As Britain's banks brace for a "hard Brexit" that could sever their links with the EU market, they are changing lobbying strategy and focusing efforts on eurosceptic cabinet ministers to try to secure a transitional period for their industry.