Deutsche Bahn trims 2015 goal after strike hits H1 profit

BERLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - German rail operator Deutsche Bahn shaved its profit target for this year after an 18 percent slump in first half pretax profit due to the cost of a train drivers strike, bad weather and competition from long-distance buses.

Deutsche Bahn said on Tuesday it expected pretax profit before interest and tax (EBIT) of 2 billion euros ($2.21 billion) this year, down from its earlier forecast of 2.2 billion euros.

In the first half, EBIT at the state-owned company dived 18 percent to 890 million euros, down from just under 1.1. billion euros in the same period last year. The figures confirmed a Reuters report last week.

A nearly year-long strike by the GDL train drivers union, which was resolved earlier this month, cost the company 500 million euros in 2014 and 2015, said Bahn chief Ruediger Grube.

Revenues inched up 1 percent to 20 billion euros in the first half.

The company also said it aimed to place bonds worth 1.5 billion-1.6 billion euros in the second half of the year. The company’s debt had risen to about 17.5 billion euros in the first half.

The German government had planned to sell a minority stake in Deutsche Bahn but cancelled it when the global financial crisis broke out in 2008. ($1 = 0.9063 euros) (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Mark Heinrich)