REFILE-UPDATE 2-German regulator vetoes key Deutsche Bank appointment

* Bafin vetoes risk officer candidate-sources

* Deutsche Bank appoints 3 new members to management board

* Expands group executive committee to 18 from 12

* Bafin declines to comment

By Edward Taylor and Alexander Hübner

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - German financial markets regulator BaFin has refused to approve Deutsche Bank’s appointment of William Broeksmit as chief risk officer as part of a broader management overhaul at Germany’s flagship lender.

One source close to Deutsche Bank told Reuters that BaFin felt Broeksmit, head of risk at the corporate and investment bank, did not have a sufficient leadership track record to take the board position at Deutsche, which on Friday named three new members of its seven-member management board.

A regulatory source on Friday said the Bonn-based regulator had expressed reservations about Broeksmit’s seniority, and thus about his suitability as a board member.

The Frankfurt-based bank was forced to instead appoint Stuart Lewis to replace Hugo Baenziger as chief risk officer from June 1.

The move to block Broeksmit is a blow to 49-year-old investment bank chief Anshu Jain, who unveiled a new team to lead the bank when he becomes co-chief executive in May alongside Juergen Fitschen, the 63-year-old head of regional management.

Broeksmit joined Deutsche Bank in the 1990s as part of a group of bankers who, like Jain, defected from Merrill Lynch. Between 1996 and 2001, Broeksmit established Deutsche’s over-the-counter derivatives business in Europe.

Bafin declined to comment on whether it had ruled Broeksmit out as a candidate.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday Bafin acted autonomously when it screened potential candidates for Deutsche Bank’s management board.

Bafin -- which is under the authority of Germany’s finance ministry -- needs to formally approve potential appointments to the management board of Germany’s largest bank.

MANAGEMENT OVERHAUL

In the bank’s re-shuffle Stephan Leithner becomes management board member in charge of personnel and head of Europe, and Henry Ritchotte will be chief operating officer, replacing current German board member Hermann-Josef Lamberti, Deutsche Bank said on Friday.

Jain’s management changes will see investment bankers, known within the bank as “Anshu’s Army”, extend their influence over the group executive committee which will be enlarged to 18 members from 12.

”By expanding the Group Executive Committee, we are bringing together a broad team of leaders from our businesses, regions and infrastructure functions at one shared table, Fitschen and Jain said in a joint statement on Friday. “This new generation of long-serving managers reflects the bank’s growth and evolution over the past decade,” they added.

Gunit Chadha will become co-chief executive of Asia Pacific alongside Alan Cloete while Michele Faissola will take over asset and wealth management. Colin Fan has been appointed co-head of corporate banking and securities alongside Robert Rankin, the bank said.

David Folkerts-Landau is to be head of research and Colin Grassie becomes chief executive for the UK.

Christian Ricken will head up private and business clients while Werner Steinmüller remains head of global transaction banking. Richard Walker is named a general counsel.

Kevin Parker, the current head of asset management, and Pierre de Weck, head of private wealth management, will stand down as GEC members, on May 31, 2012, the bank said.