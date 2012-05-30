German firms more upbeat about economy - DIHK

BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s firms are more upbeat about their business outlook thanks to robust domestic consumption and demand from export markets beyond the euro zone, the German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) said on Wednesday.

The DIHK hiked its forecast for 2012 German economic growth to 1.3 percent from a previous estimate of 1.0 percent made in February on the back of its thrice-yearly survey of some 25,000 member companies.

Uncertainty arising from the euro zone debt crisis had returned and austerity measures were damaging European demand, but German firms were confident in their global competitiveness and registering especially strong demand in Asia, it said.

“Overall, companies’ evaluations of the current situation are exceptionally good,” the DIHK wrote. “Companies’ outlook for the coming months is considerably more optimistic.”

Some 25 percent of firms saw their business outlook improving versus 22 percent at the start of the year. (Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Toby Chopra)