FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German retailer Douglas says in takeover talks
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 21, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

German retailer Douglas says in takeover talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - German retail Douglas said it was in talks with a financial investor that could see the investor taking a significant holding in the company.

“Talks are being held between the company, certain major shareholders of the company and a financial investor,” Douglas said in a brief statement on Friday, adding it was uncertain whether a transaction would actually go ahead.

Sources had previously told Reuters that U.S private equity firm Advent International was nearing a deal to buy a majority stake in the retailer, which runs perfume, clothing, books and confectionary stores.

Shares in Douglas were up 4.3 percent at 37.33 euros at 0950 GMT. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.