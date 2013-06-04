FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany signals it will stick with NATO drone plan
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2013 / 2:05 PM / 4 years ago

Germany signals it will stick with NATO drone plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 4 (Reuters) - Germany will stick to its commitment to help fund NATO drones, despite cancelling a plan to buy its own unmanned reconnaissance aircraft, Defence Minister Thomas de Maiziere signalled on Tuesday.

“We have signed an agreement and Germany usually sticks to its agreements,” de Maiziere said on the sidelines of a NATO meeting.

On May 14, Germany withdrew from purchasing Euro Hawk reconnaissance drones, made by EADS and Northrop Grumman, due to the cost.

That decision raised questions over whether it would continue to back a NATO plan to acquire five high-altitude unmanned Global Hawk planes, also from Northrop Grumman, as part of NATO’s Alliance Ground Surveillance (AGS) project.

“We will now look at the consequences of the Euro Hawk decision on the AGS,” the minister said.

The German parliament’s budget committee gave its approval last year to a 483 million euro ($630 million) contribution to the NATO drone project.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.