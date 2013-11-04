FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German parties agree to keep tight rein on drug costs
November 4, 2013

German parties agree to keep tight rein on drug costs

BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) agreed in coalition talks on Monday to maintain a tight rein on prescription drug costs.

Politicians from both camps said after a meeting that a legally mandated discount for the pharmaceuticals industry, which was set to fall to 6 percent at the end of the year, would be fixed at 7 percent over the long term.

They also said a price moratorium for prescription drugs which has been in place since 2009 would remain in place.

