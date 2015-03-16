FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German finmin spokesman says DuesselHyp is isolated case
#Market News
March 16, 2015 / 11:30 AM / in 3 years

German finmin spokesman says DuesselHyp is isolated case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - Germany does not expect other banks to face similar problems to property lender Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG (DuesselHyp), which has run into problems due to its exposure to Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria’s “bad bank” Heta.

German finance ministry spokesman Martin Jaeger said DuesselHyp was an “isolated case” and welcomed that a “solution in the private economy” had been found for the bank.

Germany’s deposit protection fund, run by German banking association BdB, is planning to take over DuesselHyp. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Stephen Brown)

