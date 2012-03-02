FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German gov't to push for fair share of Airbus ops
March 2, 2012 / 10:09 AM / 6 years ago

German gov't to push for fair share of Airbus ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - Germany will push for fair representation within European aerospace firm Airbus’s business activities, the government’s aerospace co-ordinator Peter Hintze told Reuters on Friday.

German newspaper Handelsblatt reported that Hintze had written to Airbus chief executive Thomas Enders, telling him to locate more Airbus activities in Germany or put Berlin’s plans to buy part of Daimler’s stake in the firm at risk.

“I will campaign for a fair share for Germany in research, development and industrial production at Airbus”, Hintze said, but declined to comment on whether he had written such a letter.

Airbus on Friday “emphatically rejected” demands that it appoint equal numbers of German and French executives at top management levels, and said there would be no “games” regarding proportion and balance. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Alexandra Hudson)

