Airbus research jobs must stay in Germany- Econmin

BERLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - Germany is determined to keep its share of jobs in the research and development activities of Airbus parent EADS, Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said on Wednesday, reflecting the international tensions within the group.

Berlin’s calls last year for Airbus to base more of its activities in the country and hire equal numbers of French and German executives prompted EADS to say it would not tolerate political meddling.

But Germany now holds a direct stake of over 10 percent in the company after founding shareholders at the end of March backed sweeping changes to the structure of EADS. Berlin had previously never directly owned a stake, relying instead on German industrial shareholder Daimler to protect its strategic interests in the group which was created in 2000 from a merger of French, German and Spanish aerospace businesses.

“We will not be fobbed off by being allowed simply to manufacture here. That is important, but that would entail giving up the first stage of the value chain which is research and development - and we don’t want that,” Roesler said at an aviation conference in Berlin, referring to the debate about a successor model to the A320 narrowbody aircraft.

Roesler said Germany did not want to interfere and the company should be mainly led according to private commercial criteria. But he warned Berlin did have an interest in the firm.

“I want to leave no doubt about the fact that we obviously have an interest in the company, its products and its corporate orientation,” he said.

The move of company headquarters last year to Toulouse, ending the previous awkward split between Paris and Munich, was designed to be symbolic - a sign to investors that EADS had overcome national divisions and was operating like a normal company.

But in Berlin it was seen by many as confirmation that France was bent on taking de facto control of EADS, aided and abetted by a chief executive who was placing the company above national loyalties.

“If we lose even just one part of the value chain, Germany risks losing the entire value chain,” Roesler said. (Reporting By Gernot Heller and Victoria Bryan; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Greg Mahlich)