ECB chief sees low inflation persisting but QE still distant-source

KOENIGSWINTER, Germany, April 28 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told lawmakers from Germany’s ruling coalition on Monday that low inflation would persist in the euro zone but quantitative easing remains a way off, according to a source who took part in the meeting.

Draghi also said he did not expect there to be any major unpleasant surprises from the ECB’s stress tests on European banks. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Stephen Brown)